Indian-origin community leader to contest US state assembly in California

Houston, Jan 18 (PTI) An Indian-origin community leader running for the US state of California's legislature on Thursday secured key endorsements from local firefighters and the labour federation, among others.

Tara Sreekrishnan, 30, launched her bid for the California State Assembly from District 26 last month, according to her campaign.

Tara, the only female Democrat running for the assembly in the district, launched her bid focusing on the challenges that residents face, including housing affordability, climate change, and an education system.

Taking to social media platform X on Thursday, Tara said that her campaign earned the endorsement of the county's firefighters.

"I'm happy to share that my campaign for California State Assembly District 26 has earned the endorsement of our dedicated firefighters in Santa Clara - the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 1171," she posted.

She has also been endorsed by California's State Representative Cecilia Aguiar-Curry and the California Labour Federation, an alliance representing unions and workers across the state.

According to her campaign, Tara believes that challenges faced by the residents, including "housing affordability, climate change, traffic congestion, and an education system", need strengthening.

"Addressing these challenges – and spending tax dollars efficiently and effectively – is why I'm running for State Assembly," it quoted her as saying.

Asserting that her inspiration for public service came from her immigrant parents, Tara said that they taught her "the value of education and to give back to her community".

Tara said she's running for the state assembly because she understands "what it takes to make California financially responsible, improve our education system so that our children have future career opportunities, and to make sure our communities are safe, clean and affordable. " She serves on the Santa Clara County Board of Education, overseeing 270,000 students across the county's 31 school districts.

She has served as a top aide and advisor to the state senator in the state legislature and the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, "drafting and passing a range of legislation and successfully navigating bureaucracies on behalf of constituents," the campaign said.

Tara has also served as a legislative director and a deputy Chief of Staff in the California State Senate.