Indian-origin con woman jailed in Singapore

Singapore, Jul 3 (PTI) A 33-year-old Indian-origin Singaporean woman on Wednesday was sentenced to three years of imprisonment for cheating 12 persons of over SGD 106,000 in total in various scams.

District Judge John Ng also imposed a fine of SGD 2,000 on Priscilla Shamani Manoharan, who started her crime spree in 2022.

Manoharan cheated a man of SGD 57,250 by making claims such as needing to pay for a transaction relating to an apartment under the public scheme of the Housing Board, and that her daughter had died, followed by her son.

She also conned by faking her death, pretending to be a lawyer and sending out bogus invoices for “outstanding legal fees” to the man, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

Among other cases, the woman created fake WhatsApp chat records, purportedly between her and a hospital staff member, to convince the victim that she needed money urgently for medical fees.

The con woman continued cheating people, two of whom were duped of SGD 11,800 early this year.

On June 20, Manoharan pleaded guilty to six charges, including multiple counts of cheating including rental of rooms in her apartment. Fourteen other charges were taken into consideration during her sentencing.