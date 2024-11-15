Indian-origin entrepreneur launches service to transform school management worldwide

London, Nov 15 (PTI) Indian-origin entrepreneur Sunny Varkey’s GEMS Education on Thursday announced the launch of First Schools Management Services, a new division dedicated to improving school management and performance across the globe and with India among its priority markets.

The new initiative aims to offer high-quality management and school improvement services tailored to meet the specific needs of schools around the world. First Schools Management Services will have offices in London and Dubai and partner with schools in both the independent and state sectors worldwide to enhance operational efficiencies, raise standards of education, and support leadership in achieving sustainable success and growth.

“Our vision at GEMS has always been to make quality education accessible to every learner. Schools around the world face numerous challenges, but with the right management services tailored to their unique needs, they can focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional education to their students,” said Varkey, chairman and founder of GEMS Education.

“For over six decades, we’ve gained invaluable expertise, and through First Schools Management Services, we aim to share this knowledge to support schools across the globe,” said the entrepreneur behind Varkey Foundation’s USD 1 million annual Global Teacher Prize.

GEMS Education claims to have already received numerous requests from schools to establish this service, underscoring the global demand for high-quality school management and improvement solutions.

Dr Saima Rana, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at GEMS Education, added: “With a rich heritage of over six decades in education, GEMS Education has gained deep insights into effective school management.

"We will draw on all this experience to help schools throughout the world streamline operations, enhance communication, and support data-driven decision-making. By building on our legacy of excellence and innovation, we will continue to create environments where students and educators around the world can thrive."