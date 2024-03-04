Indian-origin executives appointed to UK’s competition regulator

London, Mar 4 (PTI) Indian-origin executives with years of experience in the field of law and finance have been appointed to the board of the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), a non-ministerial department responsible for strengthening business competition and curbing anti-competitive practices.

Dharmash Mistry, a venture capitalist specialising in technology, new business models and finance, was named among four new non-executive directors of the CMA by the British government’s Department for Business and Trade (DBT) last week. Meanwhile, Cyrus Mehta – a former partner at international law firm CMS in London – was named on the CMA board as a Panel Member, Non-Executive Director.

“Our new board members will bring further fresh perspectives and expertise at a time when our responsibilities, and our positive impact on people, businesses and the economy, are growing significantly,” said CMA Chair Marcus Bokkerink.

“They will help us continue the great strides we have made over the past year to ensure that people can get great choices and a fair deal, competitive businesses are free to innovate and thrive, and the economy is able to grow more productively and sustainably,” he said.

Non-Executive Directors of the CMA board play an important role in setting up the organisation, working with the chair and chief executive. As board members, they are also responsible for setting the organisation’s strategic direction and policy framework; developing priorities; monitoring performance against its objectives; and making decisions on market investigation references.

Mistry has served on a wide range of boards in executive and non-executive capacity and is also a non-executive director of the Premier League and the Football Association. In the past, he has served as a non-executive director of the BBC and British Business Bank.

Cyrus Mehta, as the former head of the European Union (EU) and competition team at London law firm CMS, has over 35 years’ experience in the field of UK and EU competition law, state aid, consumer law, trade law and regulation in both London and Brussels.

Mistry and Mehta are joined by broadcasting personality Dame Patricia Hodgson and entrepreneurs Justin Basini and Frank Dangeard as the new appointees on the CMA board. PTI AK AMS