Indian-origin female pioneer in field of local politics, Manjula Sood, dies in UK

London, Dec 26 (PTI) Manjula Sood, credited with many firsts as one of the UK’s prominent Indian-origin female politicians from the city of Leicester, has died aged 80.

Tributes began pouring in for the Ludhiana-born pioneer as news of her passing away on Thursday became known among her Labour Party and wider political circles.

Sood served as one of the UK’s first female lord mayors of Leicester and received an MBE, or Member of British Empire, honour from the late Queen Elizabeth II for community work in the eastern England city.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Manjula Sood, a loving mother and grandmother, and a dedicated servant of the Leicester community,” reads a message on her official website.

"Details of a memorial service will be shared in due course. The family kindly request privacy at this time and ask that there be no home visits," it adds.

Upon qualifying as a teacher from Leicester University, Sood worked as a primary school teacher for almost 20 years – one of the first female teachers of Indian heritage in Leicester in 1973.

During her time as a teacher, she was said to have been instrumental in introducing multiculturalism into local education.

“Manjula was my teacher many years ago, a little known fact she would always fondly share with others, reflecting the warmth and lasting connections she built throughout her life,” said Shockat Adam, the Indian-origin Independent MP for Leicester South.

“A great loss to the city of Leicester. She dedicated herself to public service and to her community with compassion, dignity, and tireless commitment, touching countless lives through her work and kindness,” he said.

Liz Kendall, UK's science and technology Cabinet minister and Labour Party MP for Leicester West, hailed the former assistant mayor of the city as a “huge source of inspiration”.

“She has had a massive impact on Leicester – particularly in championing women and our incredible diverse communities. My thoughts are with her family and all those who loved her at this difficult time,” said Kendall.

Sood entered politics by supporting her late husband, Councillor Paul Sood, in his political career. Paul was also among the first ethnic minority county councillors in the UK when he was elected in 1982 and worked for the city of Leicester for almost 14 years before his death in 1996.

Manjula went on to stand and win, by an impressive majority, at Paul’s byelection in October 1996, setting a precedent by becoming Leicester City’s first female Hindu local councillor at the time.

“Hands that help are holier than lips that pray,” was among her many sayings.

Sood arrived in the UK from Punjab in 1970 and attended Leicester University where she completed her post-graduate training. Later, she went on to receive an Honorary Doctorate of Laws from the university in July 2008.