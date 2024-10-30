Indian-origin husband-wife charged with PPE fraud in UK

London, Oct 30 (PTI) An Indian-origin husband-wife are among three people charged with fraud and money laundering by UK authorities on Wednesday following an investigation into personal protective equipment (PPE) sale agreements during the COVID pandemic.

Jogesh Kumar Bhandari, 58, and Meenakshi Bhandari, 56, are from Loughborough in the East Midlands region of England and appeared before Leicester Magistrates Court on Wednesday before being released on bail.

Craig Vincent Morris, 41, from Lytham St. Annes appeared earlier at the same court on Monday, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

“Investigators believe they brokered sale agreements to supply nitrile gloves to companies in the USA and Germany worth over USD 35 million,” the NCA said.

“Together, the group may have defrauded the companies by almost GBP 1.9 million pounds (USD 2.35 million),” the agency stated.

Jogesh Bhandari and Craig Morris have been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud and one of money laundering in relation to a scheme to benefit from PPE shortages during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Jogesh’s wife Meenakshi is charged with one count of money laundering.

The trio, who have pleaded not guilty and released on bail, will next appear before Leicester Crown Court for a trial preparation hearing on December 16. PTI AK ZH ZH