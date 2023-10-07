Indian-origin landlord banned from letting homes for 10 years in UK

London, Oct 7 (PTI) An Indian-origin landlord has been handed one of the UK's longest letting bans running up to 10 years by a local council in northern England after repeatedly breaching safety requirements and committing serious housing offences.

Nilendu Das, 55, has been added to the country’s Rogue Landlord Database after repeatedly renting out hazardous properties in Sheffield, an entry which comes with a ban from letting or managing properties for 10 years.

Sheffield City Council revealed this week that the ban was issued in August following a First Tier Tribunal ruling in Manchester and is the first one that it has applied for as the longest banning order in the country.

“The length of Nilendu Das’ banning order reflects the seriousness of his actions and his flagrant disregard for fire safety and the safety of his tenants. We are very happy to see his name on the Rogue Landlord Database,” said Councillor Douglas Johnson, Chair of Sheffield City Council’s Housing Committee.

“Mr Das has a long history of operating and managing extremely poor quality housing and has been prosecuted numerous times by the council. This latest prosecution has come as a result of Mr Das’ continuation of the most severe housing offences. His properties were some of the most dangerous properties ever seen by the council’s enforcement staff,” he said.

The Rogue Landlord Database can be viewed by all local authorities across the UK and should Das try to breach the banning order, it could lead to a custodial sentence or a fine of up to GBP 30,000.

"Sheffield City Council takes firm action on poor housing practices and criminal activities. The council will act to protect the people of Sheffield and drive out rogue landlords," added Johnson.