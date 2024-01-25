Indian-origin man charged with kicking Singaporean police official during arrest

Singapore, Jan 25 (PTI) A 49-year-old Indian-origin man, who allegedly barricaded himself in a flat here with his girlfriend and kicked a police officer during his arrest, was on Thursday charged with assaulting a public servant.

Haridas Ryan Peter is accused of kicking the 22-year-old special constable sergeant’s right hand and hip at a Sembawang Drive carpark on January 23.

In an earlier statement, police said they were alerted to a case of assault at an apartment in the same neighbourhood for assaulting his 52-year-old girlfriend.

Officers from the Crisis Negotiation Unit (CNU), Special Operations Command and the Singapore Civil Defence Force also responded to the incident as he might have posed a danger to himself and others.

In their statement, the police said: “After... negotiation by CNU officers, the police saw an opportunity to breach the unit when they observed that the woman went to the toilet, thus buying them time to ensure her safety.” Without revealing details, the police added that they successfully entered the flat.

Haridas allegedly kicked the police officer during his arrest.

If convicted, he can be jailed for up to seven years and fined or caned.

His case has been adjourned till February 8. PTI GS PY PY PY