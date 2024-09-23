Indian-origin man charged with murdering compatriot in Singapore’s Little India precinct

Singapore, Sep 23 (PTI) A 22-year-old Indian-origin man has been charged with the murder of a compatriot in a fight that broke out in the wee hours of Sunday in Singapore’s Little India precinct.

Muhammad Sajid Saleem was given the capital charge, read in Tamil, while five other people were handed charges of rioting over the same incident that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man, Channel News Asia reported.

Saleem is accused of causing the death of Dhinessh Vasie between 4 am and 4.08 am near Verdun Road in the Farrer Park area.

The five charged with rioting are Satish Jason Prabahas, 23, Kirrthik Roshan Prem Ananth, 22, Pradave Shashi Kumar, 20, and two women, Nur Diyana Harun Al Rasheed, 24, and Kasthuri Kallidas Marimuthu, 24.

At least one of them was allegedly armed with a deadly weapon during the riot, and three people — Dhinessh, Naviinjaay C Nathan and K Vicknesh were injured as a result, the charge sheets stated.

At the State Courts, two women were heard wailing when Sajid’s murder charge was read out to him in court. A man who was with them was seen silently crying with his head in his hands, according to a report by The Straits Times.

The police prosecutor asked for all six to be remanded for further investigations, to conduct raids, seize exhibits and visit the scene.

The judge has adjourned it to September 30.

Murder carries the death penalty, while rioting with a deadly weapon carries a jail term of up to 10 years and caning. Women cannot be caned.

The six were remanded for further investigations and will return to court next week, according to the report.