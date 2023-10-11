Indian-origin man gets four weeks in jail for causing hurt to railway officer in Singapore

Singapore, Oct 11 (PTI) A 24-year-old Indian-origin man in Singapore has been sentenced to four weeks in jail and fined for voluntarily causing hurt to a railway officer after being told to deboard a midnight train as it was headed to the depot, said a media report on Wednesday.

The incident happened on January 16 this year when Meenachisuntharam Pandiselvam was travelling in a train and was in an inebriated condition. He continued to be seated in the train even after it crossed its last station at Punggol MRT and thereafter was heading to the depot, Channel News Asia reported.

He was approached by the assistant station manager who asked Pandiselvam to deboard the train. However, he refused to leave the train and got into a scuffle with the officer, leaving the latter concussed after pushing his head against the train door repeatedly.

Following the incident, the prosecutor sought four to six weeks' jail and a fine of 800 to 1,000 Singaporean dollars for Pandiselvam.

The prosecutor said Pandiselvam was the aggressor and was voluntarily intoxicated.

For voluntarily causing hurt, Pandiselvam could have been jailed for up to three years, fined up to 5,000 Singaporean dollars or both.