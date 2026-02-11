Indian-origin man guilty of hurting religious sentiments sentenced to 14 weeks in prison in Singapore

Singapore, Feb 11 (PTI) A Singapore court on Wednesday sentenced an Indian-origin man to 14 weeks in prison for hurting religious feelings and using abusive words against a public official, a local media reported.

The 36-year-old, Vikneswaran V Moganaval, pleaded guilty to one count under the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act and another charge of using abusive words against a public servant, the Channel News Asia (CNA) reported.

He was angry because his neighbour’s children often played along the common corridor near his apartment, including again on Diwali last year.

His neighbour lived with her husband, three children, mother-in-law, sister, and a helper in the same corridor.

He had earlier complained to the Community Policing Unit about the noise problem.

At first, the problem improved, but he got angry when the children played there on Diwali last year, which was his festival, and he said he had to cancel a gathering at his home.

Vikneshwaran was aware that his neighbour and her family were Malay-Muslim and that pork is forbidden in Islam.

In anger, he opened a can of pork and spread it on the corridor floor, wanting his neighbours to see the pork when they walked past.

Around 10:15 pm that day, he called the police and said he felt like throwing pork at his neighbour’s home.

He warned that he would confront the police if they did not come immediately.

When police arrived, they took photos of the pork in the corridor as evidence.

He was arrested on October 20, 2025, charged, and later kept at the Institute of Mental Health.

He also admitted another case where he had cursed at the police earlier in February 2025.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En asked for 14 weeks' jail, saying that Vikneswaran responded with "immaturity and with disgraceful actions" in a situation that called for "grace and maturity".

"Singapore is the world's most religiously diverse nation. It is also one of its most densely populated countries," the CNA quoted Chong as saying.

He added that people in Singapore must be tolerant and sensitive because living closely with different communities can sometimes be messy.

In court, Vikneswaran apologised and said he was truly sorry and regretful. PTI GS SKS AMS