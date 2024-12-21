Indian-origin man jailed in Singapore for assaulting father, molesting woman

Singapore, Dec 21 (PTI) A 25-year-old Indian-origin man in Singapore was sentenced to one year, five months and six weeks’ jail after he pleaded guilty to one count each of assaulting his father and molesting a woman in separate incidents.

Advertisment

Arjune Ravi rained blows on his 64-year-old father and continued the assault, despite knowing that police officers were waiting to be let into their apartment unit (flat) on May 10, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

Police officers later arrested Arjune and the father was taken to hospital, where he was found with multiple injuries including a nasal fracture.

In an unrelated incident, Arjune had molested a 24-year-old woman in the Little India enclave in November 2023.

Advertisment

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP)Zhou Yang told the court that Arjune was in Buffalo Road, a bazaar lane, at around 9 pm on Nov 10, 2023, when he molested a woman and walked away.

The DPP said: “Although the victim was afraid, she shouted at the accused to stop. The accused ignored her and continued walking away.” She managed to record a video and snap pictures of Arjune before she lost sight of him.

After she provided the police with the evidence, officers managed to trace him.

Advertisment

Arjune was sentenced on Friday. PTI GS NSA NSA NSA NSA