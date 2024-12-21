Indian-origin man jailed in Singapore for hurting rival gang member

Singapore, Dec 21 (PTI) An Indian-origin man was jailed for six weeks here on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to one count of voluntarily causing hurt to a rival gang member.

Advertisment

Visnu Suriamurthi, 28, was also fined SGD 2,000 after admitting to a separate illegal gambling offence, reported "The Straits Times".

A member of Visnu's group, Asvain Pachan Pillai Sukumaran, has been charged with the murder of Mohammad Isrrat Mohammad Ismail (29), following a brawl that happened at around 6 am on August 20, 2023 outside the Concorde Hotel and Shopping-Mall in the Orchard Road hotel-tourist belt.

The case of 30-year-old Sukumaran, also of Indian origin, is still before the courts. He allegedly took Ismail's knife and stabbed him multiple times with it.

Advertisment

A recalcitrant offender, Visnu was sent to jail twice in 2022 for voluntarily causing hurt, a record which District Judge Ong Luan Tze took into account during sentencing.

Judge Ong told Visnu: "You are still young.... Take some time to think about how you want your future to pan out, and after this case, to seriously consider not coming back to court." Visnu admitted himself to a hospital to seek treatment and was arrested by police at the premises.

So far, more than 10 men have been hauled to court for their roles in the fatal brawl. PTI GS RC