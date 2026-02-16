Indian-origin man jailed in Singapore over ‘intent to outrage’ woman’s modesty

Singapore, Feb 16 (PTI) An Indian-origin man has been sentenced to five months in jail for using criminal force towards a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty, according to a media report on Monday.

The court heard that Om Kumar Rai, 42, had pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Straits Times reported that the victim's name and the incident's location were redacted from court documents.

Rai, sentenced on Friday, approached the 22-year-old woman in the early hours of June 17, 2025. Rai claimed that he was her father’s workmate and tried to strike up a conversation with her.

According to the prosecution, Rai then took the woman to a secluded place on the pretext of talking and then molested her. The woman pushed him away and escaped. She later told her parents about the incident and filed a police report at about 9 am the same day.

The prosecutors asked for a jail term of five to six months for Om, as his contact with the victim was “undoubtedly intrusive”, said the Singapore daily report.

For the use of criminal force with the intent to outrage modesty, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.