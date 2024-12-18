Indian-origin man jailed in UK for 4 years for ‘horrific attack’ on woman

London, Dec 18 (PTI) A 34-year-old Indian-origin man has been jailed for four years for a “horrific attack” on a woman in her own home in London after being found guilty of grievous bodily harm.

Advertisment

Parvez Patel was arrested at the scene in the Westminster area of the city after neighbours heard the woman’s screams and called the police. The Metropolitan Police said the attack took place late on the evening of January 29, when Patel booked a sex worker and arrived at her home. He went on to launch an assault, leaving the victim in her 40s with severe injuries including a broken nose, extensive bruising, swelling and cuts.

“The victim suffered a horrific attack in her own home, where she was most vulnerable. Patel inflicted significant injuries and it is thanks to the quick actions of the public, who alerted police, we were able to intervene,” said Detective Constable Lloyd Leech from the Met Police’s Central West Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit.

“Sex workers are among the most vulnerable in society, and we want to ensure they are heard and supported. We encourage anyone who has experienced any form of violence to come forward. You will be listened to, supported, and we will work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice,” he said.

Advertisment

Patel was charged on January 31 and following a recent three-week trial at Southwark Crown Court in London, he was sentenced on Monday.

“I commend the victim for her bravery and courage in reporting this brutal attack and remaining engaged with the police investigation throughout. Her determination to give live evidence during the trial was crucial in securing the custodial sentence, which we welcome,” said Police Constable Preet Brar, the victim’s Specialist Support Officer.

According to the Met Police, Patel was charged with “attempted rape, sexual assault by penetration, making threats to kill, false imprisonment, voyeurism and GBH (grievous bodily harm) with intent” and was convicted of GBH with intent and acquitted of the other charges. PTI AK GRS GRS