Indian-origin man sentenced to life imprisonment for girlfriend’s 'brutal' murder in UK

London, Nov 30 (PTI) An Indian-origin man who brutally beat up his girlfriend to death at his home in East Midlands region of England, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a UK court.

Police described it as a case of domestic abuse and said it is vital anyone suffering gets the support they need to put a stop before it is too late.

Raj Sidpara, a 50-year-old resident of Leicester, was convicted last week of the murder of Tarnjeet Riaz, also known as Tarnjeet Chagger, following a trial at Leicester Crown Court.

On Friday, Sidpara was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 21 years behind bars before being considered for parole, according to Leicestershire Police.

The couple had been in a relationship for around five months and by the time emergency services were called to his home on Tarbat Road on the afternoon of May 6, Tarnjeet was already dead.

Tarnjeet, 44, was found with extensive trauma to her face, as well as multiple broken ribs, when she was found unresponsive by the emergency services, who had been called by Sidpara.

In October, Sidpara admitted the lesser manslaughter charge of causing the injuries to his girlfriend but denied intending to kill her or cause her serious harm.

The court heard that his victim was left with “two enormous black eyes”, bleeding on the brain and 20 rib fractures, among other injuries. “You have steadfastly refused to explain what you did or why,” Judge William Harbage said, addressing the accused in court.

“What's clear is that you attacked her in a savage and merciless way; you punched, kicked and stamped on her in a sustained attack,” a BBC court report read.

The court heard that Sidpara was diagnosed with alcohol dependence syndrome and had 24 previous convictions for 46 offences, including threats to kill and harassment of previous girlfriends and people connected to them.

Sidpara’s sentencing comes as Leicestershire Police said it has joined organisations across the globe to support “White Ribbon Day”, focussed on targeted action around violence against women and girls.

“Tarnjeet was killed at the hands of someone she was in a relationship with. Someone who should have supported and protected her, not someone she should have feared would brutally attack her,” said Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Emma Matts.

“While the person responsible will now spend many years behind bars, Tarnjeet’s family are left with so many questions and the overwhelming feeling of wondering if they could have done more.

We know domestic abuse is very complex. Often victims don’t want to share with family and friends the details of what is happening behind closed doors, let alone with police, but it is vital anyone suffering gets the support they need to put a stop to the abuse before it is too late,” she said. PTI AK NPK NPK