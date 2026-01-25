Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada, police suspect targeted gang-linked attack

Ottawa, Jan 25 (PTI) A 28-year-old Indian-origin man was shot dead in Canada in what police believe was a "targeted" attack linked to gang activity.

The incident occurred on January 22 in Burnaby city of British Columbia province, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a statement on Friday.

Around 5:30 pm local time, Burnaby police "responded to reports of gunfire near the 3700 block of Canada Way. On arrival, police found a male victim with critical injuries. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene," it said.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Dilraj Singh Gill of Vancouver.

Police said Gill was known to them, and the shooting "appears to have a nexus to the British Columbia Gang conflict".

The IHIT said it was a "targeted shooting".

Shortly after the shooting, police located a vehicle engulfed in flames in Buxton Street.

Investigators have confirmed that the burned vehicle is connected to the homicide and are working to gather further information about it.

“Homicide investigators are working closely with the Burnaby RCMP, the Lower Mainland District Integrated Forensic Identification Service (IFIS) and the BC Coroners Service to collect evidence and advance the investigation,” Sgt Freda Fong of IHIT said.

The probe into the killing is continuing.