Indian-origin officer's death in Singapore: Police to submit probe report to Attorney-General’s Chambers

Singapore, Jul 24 (PTI) The Singapore police on Monday said it will submit the findings of an investigation of the allegations of workplace discrimination made by a 36-year-old Indian-origin police officer who died last week, to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) for an independent review.

Uvaraja Gopal was found lying motionless at the foot of an apartment block in the Yishun housing estate and was transported to the hospital on Friday, where he died.

He was an officer at Ang Mo Kio Police Division, a police station in a housing estate.

Earlier, Singapore's Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam had asked the Singapore Police Force (SPF) to investigate claims made by Gopal who said he faced racial discrimination and bullying at the workplace, among other allegations just before he died.

Gopal had claimed in a Facebook post last Friday that he was bullied at the workplace by his superiors, racially abused by his team members, and had sought help but did not receive any.

In response to the allegations, the police said that Gopal had made a number of complaints against his superiors and peers over the years, and was facing “substantial challenges” at work, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

His superiors tried to help him in a number of ways, including coaching him on his performance issues and transfers at his request to six different work units in nine years, the police said.

The police also looked into the allegations of racial discrimination against Gopal and found them to be unsubstantiated, the report said. Gopal was also given counselling and psychological assistance at various points in 2016, they added.

Most recently, in January 2023, he was assigned a para-counsellor after he reported experiencing work stress.

On February 16, he was transferred to a new unit and showed signs of being emotionally unstable.

Due to safety concerns, he was relieved from carrying firearms from February 16 onwards, said the police.

He was also granted additional leave since 2015 beyond his usual leave entitlement.

In his Facebook post, Gopal also complained about the misconduct of fellow officers.

For instance, he said that he reported seeing officers vaping on police premises in 2021, but alleged that the matter was covered up by the internal investigator of the case.

An independent supervisor was tasked to perform searches for e-cigarettes and vaping devices and interview the officers involved.

However, the police were not able to find evidence of wrongdoing and thus no disciplinary action was taken, the Singapore newspaper reported.

The police also noted that Gopal had tensions with his family.

On the afternoon of July 13, the police received multiple calls for assistance at his parent’s residence. When they arrived, they found him having a dispute with his family over financial matters.

He had also allegedly assaulted his brother and, as a result, the police commenced an investigation against him for voluntarily causing hurt and intentional harassment.

This was a pending case, the police added.

The next day, on July 14, Goapl's mother lodged a police report against him, saying that she feared for her safety.

This was followed by a call for police assistance later in the day by his sister-in-law who said he was outside her house. He left the area after the police arrived.

The findings of the investigation will be submitted to the AGC as well as to Home Affairs Minister Shanmugam, who will decide on whether a further review is required. PTI GS FZH FZH