Indian-origin scammer sentenced to 8 years in jail for duping six people

Singapore, May 9 (PTI) An Indian-origin scammer was on Thursday sentenced to eight years in prison for duping six people of more than SGD2.85 million (USD 2.10 million).

Murlidharan Muhundan, 47, cheated his victims through a series of “fees”, “commissions” and other fictitious payments after claiming that he could help them recover their money, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

The victims had already suffered losses in earlier investments.

The Singaporean, who committed the offences between June 2020 and October 2022, pleaded guilty on April 5 to 18 counts of cheating involving more than SGD1 million (USD 7,37,036).

Another 40 similar charges linked to the remaining amount were considered during sentencing.

In earlier proceedings, the prosecution said Murlidharan had earned the trust of his victims, who were between 57 and 77 years old.

His first victim was a 77-year-old woman retiree who lost money in a failed Gold Crown timeshare investment scheme.

The court heard that he also cheated five more people before he was caught and charged in court in May 2022.

For each count of cheating, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined. PTI GS PY PY PY