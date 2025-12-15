Indian-origin scientist among two professors named NAI Fellows

Houston, Dec 15 (PTI) Indian-origin cancer researcher Raghuraman Kannan has been elected a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI), placing him among the most influential academic inventors in the United States, the University of Missouri said.

Kannan is one of two University of Missouri professors named to the prestigious 2025 class of NAI Fellows. The other inductee is Henry Nguyen, a professor of plant genetics at the university.

The recognition highlights the growing contribution of scientists of Indian origin to cutting-edge research and innovation in the US, particularly in fields with global health implications.

According to the NAI, fellows are selected for creating or facilitating inventions that have demonstrated a measurable impact on quality of life, economic development and societal welfare.

Kannan is a Curators’ Distinguished Professor and holds the Michael J. and Sharon R. Bukstein Chair in Cancer Research. He has joint appointments at the university’s School of Medicine and College of Engineering and serves as associate director of the Immuno-oncology and Therapeutics Program at the Ellis Fischel Cancer Centre.

The University of Missouri said Kannan has developed a library of nanoparticle-based drug delivery platforms that selectively target cancer tumors while minimising damage to healthy tissue.

His research is being advanced for the treatment of lung, ovarian, breast, pancreatic and liver cancers. He holds 65 issued patents, including 12 active patents in the United States.

“Being named an NAI Fellow is a profound honour,” Kannan said in a statement issued by the university.

“This recognition belongs as much to my colleagues, collaborators and students as it does to me.” The second inductee, Nguyen, is internationally recognised for his work in plant genetics and biotechnology, with a focus on improving crop resilience through genomic technologies. He holds five issued patents, including one active US patent, the university said.

Kannan and Nguyen will be formally inducted at the NAI’s annual conference this summer in Los Angeles.

The 2025 class of NAI Fellows collectively holds more than 5,300 US patents and represents 127 universities, government agencies and research institutions across 40 US states, according to the academy. PTI SHK AMS