Indian-origin Singaporean police officer charged for forging statements

Singapore, May 21 (PTI) An Indian-origin Singapore police officer was charged on Wednesday with forging police statements and documents related to cases he had investigated between 2021 and 2023.

S Vikneshvaran Subramaniam, 35, was handed nine charges of forgery, reported Channel News Asia.

The charges relate to five criminal cases which were ongoing and two concluded cases which did not result in prosecution, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a media release.

“It was discovered that Vikneshvaran had allegedly forged nine documents comprising seven police statements and two acknowledgement slips across seven cases,” SPF said.

According to the charge sheets, in the five ongoing criminal cases at the time, Vikneshvaran allegedly forged the signatures of individuals he interviewed to give the impression that he recorded their statements in person and had them signed.

The police said the alleged forgery came to light after Vikneshvaran was placed on “enhanced supervision” in October 2022 due to his work performance.

A supervisory check of his work was conducted in January 2023, and irregularities relating to case exhibits and document management were detected.

Other than the seven cases, no other wrongdoings were uncovered, said the police. Vikneshvaran has been suspended from duty.

He has indicated that he will plead guilty, and the case was adjourned for the parties to make representations. He will return to court on June 18, according to the Channel report.