Indian-origin student in Singapore sports school dies after 'feeling unwell' during fitness trial

Singapore, Oct 12 (PTI) An Indian-origin student at a sports school in Singapore died after feeling unwell following a fitness trial last week. The school has said it is initiating a detailed investigation into death of the 14-year-old student.

Pranav Madhaik felt unwell following a 400m fitness time trial on October 5, Channel News Asia reported, adding that Pranav was part of the Singapore Badminton Association’s (SBA) national intermediate squad, a youth training programme for promising players.

Pranav was taken to the National University Hospital where he died. The cremation ceremony was held on Wednesday evening.

“We will undertake a detailed investigation into the incident and thoroughly review our safety protocols, and will keep parents updated," CNA quoted the Singapore Sports School as saying on Wednesday.

"As investigations are ongoing, we are not able to provide further details at this point. We seek the public’s understanding to give the family privacy during this time of grief,” the school said.

The School said that it was “deeply saddened” by Pranav’s passing and extended condolences to his family. It added that Pranav was a role model student and athlete who excelled in badminton and had exemplary character."He was cheerful and pleasant, and always maintained a positive attitude towards his training and studies.

"He was a promising youth athlete and has won several national age-group competitions. He was also well-liked by his peers, teachers and coaches." The school said that it will continue supporting Pranav's family.

"Our school counsellors and staff have also been rendering support to affected student-athletes, coaches, and staff during this difficult period," the school said, adding that the continued well-being of its students remains its utmost priority.

As per an obituary on the School’s Facebook page, the Singaporean student’s parents are Prem Singh Madhaik and Rita Madhaik. He also had two brother Pratyush Madhaik and Prakrit Madhaik.

Pranav’s uncle Raj Verma said that the boy's parents were informed of the incident when the ambulance was on the way to the hospital.

“By the time the … doctor attended (to him), most of his organs were already not functioning,” CNA quoted Verma as saying.

The teenager underwent a bypass surgery and he had another operation on his leg, according to the uncle.

“And (this) morning they said ‘Okay, he’s no more’,” Verma said, adding that the family is seeking answers from the school about the incident.

"SBA is providing assistance and support to the family while they prepare to send Pranav off," SBA CEO Alan Ow said.