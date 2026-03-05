Indian-origin student remembered at US university vigil for victims of Texas mass shooting

Houston (US), Mar 5 (PTI) Hundreds of students gathered at the University of Texas for a candlelight vigil to honour the victims, including a 21-year-old Indian-origin student, of the deadly mass shooting at a US city.

The vigil was held Wednesday evening near the university’s iconic tower to remember those killed and injured in the mass shooting incident at the West Sixth Street entertainment district in Austin.

Savitha Shan, an Austin native and a dual-degree senior at the University of Texas at Austin, was fatally shot when a gunman opened fire in the crowded entertainment district on March 1.

Late on Wednesday evening, the university students stood together holding candles and observing moments of silence for the victims of the weekend shooting that left three people dead and more than a dozen injured.

Savitha Shan's death has drawn particular attention among members of the Indian diaspora and international student community, with classmates and community members expressing grief over the loss.

Students attending the vigil shared memories of the victims and called for support for those affected by the tragedy.

University officials said counselling services and other support resources are being made available to students and staff.

Fundraising efforts have been launched to assist the families of the victims and those injured in the shooting.

Online campaigns and community initiatives have raised tens of thousands of dollars to help cover funeral expenses and medical costs, with members of the local community and diaspora groups contributing to the efforts.

Meanwhile, federal authorities, including the FBI, are assisting local law enforcement in the investigation into the shooting as officials continue to examine the circumstances and possible motive behind the attack.