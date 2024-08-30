Indian-origin woman admits killing of 10-year-old daughter in UK

London, Aug 30 (PTI) A 33-year-old Indian-origin woman on Friday admitted to the killing of her 10-year-old daughter, who was found dead at their home in a town in the West Midlands region of England earlier this year.

Jaskirat Kaur, also known as Jasmine Kang, had been charged with the murder of Shay Kang on March 4 when West Midlands Police said the girl had been found with injuries at an address in the town of Rowley Regis and pronounced dead at the scene. Kaur has now told Wolverhampton Crown Court in a short hearing via video link from her prison that she pleads guilty to her daughter's manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility. Judge Michael Chambers has set her sentencing on that charge for October 25, when she is expected to attend the court in person.

“Your case is being adjourned for sentence, likely on the 25th of October. There will be a need for further reports, so it is in your interests to cooperate with the preparation of those reports,” Judge Chambers told Kaur as per court reports.

Defence barrister Katherine Goddard told the court there was “no dispute over the facts” of the case and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed that Kaur’s guilty plea to manslaughter was acceptable to the prosecution. Earlier, an inquest into Shay's death heard that she had died as a result of stab wounds to the chest, the 'Shropshire Star' reported.

Brickhouse Primary School, where Shay was a pupil, issued a statement at the time to say the school was deeply saddened by the tragic death.

“Shay was a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all, and she will be very sadly missed by everyone,” read the statement.

Tributes including toys, cards and balloons poured in and some parents of children who attended the same school had set up an online Go Fund Me fundraiser to collect money for Shay's funeral.

The fundraiser read: “As you may be aware she had no family except her mum. The purpose of this is to come together as a community to help raise funds for her funeral and to also help with flowers, head stone etc.

“She didn’t deserve this at all and the best we can do is make sure she flys (sic) high in the most beautiful way.” West Midlands Police had confirmed that it was not looking for anyone else as part of the investigation after the arrest of Jaskirat Kaur.

"Our thoughts remain with Shay’s family and friends. Her tragic death has had a profound impact on those who knew her as well as the wider community,” Detective Inspector Dan Jarratt of West Midlands Police said at the time. PTI AK NSA NSA