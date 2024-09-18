Indian-origin woman among three charged for holding pro-Palestinian procession outside Singapore Presidential Palace

Singapore, Sept 18 (PTI) Three Singaporean women, including one of Indian origin, will be contesting their charges involving a pro-Palestinian procession to the Istana, Singapore's Presidential Palace, during the trial.

The trio was charged in June under the Public Order Act over the organisation of a procession without a permit on February 2, a media report said on Wednesday.

Annamalai Kokila Parvathi is accused of abetting the conspiracy by engaging with two other women and other unknown individuals to organise the procession.

Annamalai, 36, has been charged with one count of abetment of organising a public procession in a prohibited area while Siti Amirah Mohamed Asrori, 29, and Mossammad Sobikun Nahar, 25, are accused of organising the procession that took place between 2 pm and 3 pm along the perimeter of the Istana, according to a Channel News Asia report.

The police said in a previous statement that about 70 people assembled along Orchard Road outside a mall at about 2 pm on February 2 and walked towards the Istana.

They carried umbrellas painted with watermelon images in support of the Palestinian cause amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The watermelon colours are the same as those on the Palestinian flag and the fruit has come to symbolise Palestinian solidarity.

The trio turned up together at the State Courts on Wednesday morning.

When the judge asked for their position on the case, their lawyer said: "The accused persons are all disputing the charges. Essentially, they are all claiming trial." The cases were adjourned till October for pre-trial conferences.

If convicted, each woman may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to SGD 10,000, or both.

The police have urged the public "not to engage in activities that will damage the peace, public order and social harmony which Singaporeans have worked hard to achieve".

"We understand that some people may feel strongly about the Israel-Hamas conflict, but they should not break the law to express their views nor emulate the protestors in other countries," the Channel quoted police as saying in June.

"They could instead participate in the many forums and dialogues, and donation drives, which have been appropriately organised on the issue," the police said.