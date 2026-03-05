Indian-origin woman stabbed to death in Canada

Ottawa, Mar 5 (PTI) A 45-year-old Indian-origin woman was stabbed to death by unidentified persons in Canada's Ontario province, police said.

The incident took place "just before 9:30 pm on March 3" at LaSalle town in Essex County, the LaSalle Police Service said in a statement on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Nancy Grewal of Windsor, it said, adding that "investigators are viewing this as an isolated incident".

Police said they are continuing to investigate the "homicide" that occurred on Todd Lane.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jamie Nestor. Police are also seeking video surveillance from anyone that lives nearby.

"The LaSalle Police Service offers our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Ms Grewal," the statement said.

Quoting police, ctvnews.ca portal reported that Grewal was found with injuries. Essex-Windsor EMS transported her to hospital, where she later succumbed to her wounds.

LaSalle police have cordoned off two homes, an empty parking lot and a stretch of woodland off Todd Lane. Police evidence markers were seen on the front lawn of a home on Todd Lane, the report said.