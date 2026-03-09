Indian-origin World War spy Noor takes centrestage on Commonwealth Day in UK

London, Mar 9 (PTI) Noor Inayat Khan, an Indian-origin British spy dropped behind World War II enemy lines, took centrestage for her bravery and sacrifice during Commonwealth Day commemorations at the Memorial Gates in London on Monday. This year's ceremony was themed ‘Women in War’ to honour the extraordinary contribution of women who served during the First and Second World Wars, including those from the Indian subcontinent and beyond.

The keynote address was delivered by London-based historian Shrabani Basu, author of 'Spy Princess: The Life of Noor Inayat Khan', who recounted the immense courage of a gentle Sufi musician executed by the Nazis in 1944.

"Today we remember Noor Inayat Khan as a heroine of the war, a young woman of Indian origin, who unhesitatingly gave her life for Britain in the fight against fascism," said Basu. "But it is not just her bravery and loyalty that we remember. At a time when conflict is still rife in the world, and countries and communities are divided by gunfire and walls, it is important to remember the values that Noor stood for. "She was a Sufi, she believed in religious tolerance, she believed in non-violence and peace. She was proud of her Indian heritage, but she felt British and French at the same time. And when the time came, she was ready to die to defend her adopted country," she said. Commonwealth Day, marked annually on the second Monday of March, brings together diplomats, representatives of the Armed Forces, veterans and faith leaders in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Memorial Gates – inaugurated by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2002 in honour of the 5 million men and women from the Indian subcontinent, Africa and the Caribbean who volunteered to serve during both World Wars. "These Memorial Gates remind us not only of loss, but of unity, of what is possible when people of different faiths, races, languages and cultures stand together against the forces of hatred and oppression," said Shirley Botchwey, Commonwealth Secretary-General. "This year, we remember in a special way the women of the Commonwealth who served. For every Noor Inayat Khan whose story we can tell, there are countless others whose names we do not know. In doing so, they bound our nations together in shared sacrifice," she said. Among the Indian heritage women honoured at the ceremony included Begum Pasha Shah, who played a key role in organising and training Indian women during the Second World War through the All India Women's National Guard. Such war efforts and post-war advocacy by women form part of a broader 'Women in War' educational initiative developed by the Memorial Gates Council, designed for future generations to understand the central role women played at the time. "The ideals of service and sacrifice in the defence of liberty which they represent are today particularly relevant in the face of a resurgence of global aggression on the part of authoritarian regimes," said Lord Paul Boateng, chairman of the council. King Charles III led the wider Commonwealth Day commemorations with a customary service at Westminster Abbey in London. It was marked by the premiere of the Commonwealth Symphony, composed by British Indian musician Rekesh Chauhan, and a bespoke dance collaboration between the Royal Ballet School and Sapnay Entertainments Ltd – uniting classical ballet and Bollywood as an expression of "cross-cultural partnership". The service will be followed by the King and Queen Camilla hosting the annual Commonwealth Day Reception at St. James' Palace, reflective of this year's theme of 'Unlocking opportunities together for a prosperous Commonwealth' and attended by representatives from the organisation's 56 member nations. Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest & Climate Change, will lead the Indian delegation at the royal events.