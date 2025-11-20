Indian, Pakistani naval ships make port call in Colombo

Colombo, Nov 20 (PTI) The Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sukanya made a port call in Colombo for operational turnaround, according to a statement issued by the Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday.

The ship, which arrived on Tuesday, was welcomed by the Sri Lankan Navy in compliance with naval traditions. Commanded by Commander Santosh Kumar Verma, the INS Sukanya is an Offshore Patrol Vessel with a length of 101 metres. The crew's itinerary features scheduled goodwill activities with the Sri Lanka Navy, alongside visits to several tourist attractions across the island. Concluding the visit, INS Sukanya is scheduled to depart the island on Friday, the statement said. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Naval Ship (PNS) SAIF, which arrived in Sri Lanka for replenishment on the same day, departed on Wednesday.

“The Sri Lanka Navy bade a customary farewell to the departing ship at the Port of Colombo, following naval traditions,” the Navy said. PNS SAIF is a 123 metre long Frigate commanded by Captain Asfand Farhan Khan. PTI CORR RD RD