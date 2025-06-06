Indian Parliamentary delegation to meet US Deputy Secretary of State

Washington, Jun 6 (PTI) US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will on Friday meet the multi-party Indian delegation that will brief him about the threat of terrorism faced by India and New Delhi’s strong stand against the global menace.

The Indian parliamentarians, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, arrived here on June 3 to hold meetings with US lawmakers, top government officials, think tanks, policy experts and media as part of India's global outreach in the wake of April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that saw 26 dead.

“Deputy Secretary Landau meets with an Indian Parliamentary Delegation at the Department of State,” said the State Department's daily public schedule for Friday.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan’s links to terrorism.

The delegation met US Vice President J D Vance on Thursday in the White House, with Tharoor telling PTI it was an “excellent meeting”.

Tharoor said Vance expressed complete understanding and outrage about what happened in Pahalgam and support and respect for India’s restrained response in Operation Sindoor.

“There was a tremendous amount of regard and mutual respect that came out of this meeting,” he said, adding that “I would say that we ended up with a very positive meeting.” The Indian Embassy said in a statement that the constructive and useful discussion with Vance resulted in comprehensive exchange on India’s fight against terrorism, advancing counter-terrorism cooperation and enhancing technological cooperation between the two countries.

The shared commitment to deepening the India-US strategic partnership was also reaffirmed.

On the Capitol, members of the delegation also held a “productive engagement” Thursday with Senator Andy Kim, member of the Homeland Security Committee.

The delegation also interacted with Senator Chris Van Hollen, member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and briefed him on the threat of terrorism emanating from Pakistan, which has affected both India and the United State of America.

Other members of the team are MPs Sarfaraz Ahmad, Ganti Harish Madhur Balayogi, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Milind Deora, Tejasvi Surya, and India’s former ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7 as part of Operation Sindoor.

The four days of on-ground hostilities from both sides ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10. PTI YAS NPK NPK