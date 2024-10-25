Indian pilgrim, US tourist die in Nepal’s Mustang district

Kathmandu, Oct 25 (PTI) An Indian woman and a US citizen died in two separate incidents in Nepal’s northwest Mustang district on Friday.

Advertisment

Sharda Mahadev Lagade, 69, from Mumbai, died while returning from Muktinath Temple, the famous Hindu-Buddhist pilgrimage site, police said.

After worshipping at the temple, she fell unconscious while returning to her hotel and the local hospital where she was brought declared her dead. She might have died due to high altitude sickness, police added.

Separately, Milo Golsegar, a US tourist, was found unconscious in his hotel room at Thangsar rural municipality. When he was taken to Jomsom Hospital for treatment, the doctors declared him dead. It is presumed that he might have died due to suffocation while using a geyser for taking a bath. PTI SBP GSP GSP