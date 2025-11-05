Indian pilgrims celebrate the 556th birth anniversary Guru Nanak Dev ji in Pak's Nankana Sahib

Lahore, Nov 5 (PTI) Over 2,000 Indian pilgrims and thousands of local and foreign Sikhs on Wednesday participated in the 556th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Nankana Sahib district of Pakistan's Punjab province.

Sikh holy procession of Palki Sahib, a gold palanquin, was taken out from Gurdwara Janamasthan to Gurdwara Kiara Sahib, in Nankana Sahib, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Over 2,000 Sikhs who arrived here from India and thousands of local and foreign Sikhs participated in the main ceremony in Nankana Sahib, some 89 km from Lahore. The Pakistan government had issued 2,150 visas to Indian Sikhs to attend Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary.

ETPB spokesperson Ghulam Mohyuddin told PTI that some 2,100 Sikhs arrived in Lahore via Wagah on Tuesday.

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said that all religions are worthy of respect and preach peace. He added that during the recent floods, Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur was damaged, but it was restored "within 24 hours." Giani Kuldeep Singh Gurgaj, who arrived from India, said: "We are in love with the sacred soil of Baba Guru Nanak. The Sikh community is grateful to the government of Pakistan for the respect and honour given to us. This is the land of our Guru, and no praise is enough for the holy Gurdwaras here. Our message is peace and brotherhood. The people of both countries desire peace and unity." Jatha leader of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Bibi Gurdinder Kaur said that Baba Guru Nanak advocated for women's rights and dignity. "Special arrangements have been made for women, and we received great respect." Jatha leader of Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee Sardar Ravinder Singh Sehwata said: "Our request was accepted by the Indian government and we were given the opportunity to visit the sacred land." At the end of the ceremony, special gifts were distributed among the Sikh leaders.