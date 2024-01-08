Indian PM Modi greets Hasina on her re-election in Bangladesh polls

Dhaka, Jan 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her for securing a historic fourth consecutive term in Sunday’s general elections and reiterated India’s commitment to further strengthen the “enduring and people-centric partnership” with its neighbour.

A spokesman of the Bangladesh premier’s office said, “The Indian Prime Minister conveyed his congratulations to our Prime Minister in a phone call.” Hasina won Sunday’s poll with a landslide victory even as the main opposition Bangladesh National Party (BNP) had boycotted the polls.

After the phone call, Modi posted on X, “Spoke to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her on her victory for a historic fourth consecutive term in the Parliamentary elections.

“I also congratulate the people of Bangladesh for the successful conduct of elections. We are committed to further strengthening our enduring and people-centric partnership with Bangladesh,” the post said.

The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported that Modi also sent a congratulatory letter expressing confidence that as Prime Minister Hasina prepares to lead her country for a fourth consecutive term, “the historic and close ties between India and Bangladesh will continue to deepen in all areas of their irreversible partnership.” Modi affirmed that as a close friend and trusted development partner of Bangladesh, India will continue to support Bangladesh’s aspirations and growth. “In the letter, Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his best wishes to the people of Bangladesh for their continued progress, peace and prosperity,” it said.

Earlier in the day, Indian High Commissioner Pranay Kumar Verma called on Prime Minister Hasina and conveyed the Indian government's greetings for the reelection of the ruling Awami League under her leadership.