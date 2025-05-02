Indian publisher makes waves at Muscat book fair with English-language educational books for children

Muscat, May 2 (PTI) A Mumbai-based publishing house, India's lone representative at the Muscat International Book Fair, has captured strong interest from Omani parents and educators with its English-language educational books for children, aligning with Oman’s push for economic diversification through education and cultural exchange.

Sheth Publications, the sole Indian-registered publisher among over 670 stalls at the fair, has focused on selling India-generated content.

"I am the only company from India participating in the Muscat Book Fair. If you look at the books I have, they are made and designed in India in the English language. Unlike other publishers here who are displaying books from the UK, the US, or local Arabic books, my books are completely produced in India by Indian authors, illustrators, and editors," said Purvesh Sheth of Sheth Publications.

“Parents here want their children to excel in English and core subjects, and our Indian-made books provide an affordable and reliable solution to it,” he added.

Oman’s push to broaden its economy beyond oil has increased the need for educational materials that equip young people for a global workforce.

The publisher claimed that his stall has been drawing 400 to 500 visitors daily, and he sells nearly 300 books a day.

“Our entire collection is almost sold out,” Sheth claimed.

Unlike other stalls featuring UK, US, or Arabic titles, Sheth said his offerings stand out for their authenticity and cost-effectiveness.

Sheth, who discovered the fair through common sources, saw an opportunity to introduce Indian content to a market with few exclusive Indian publishers.

“We took a chance, and the demand for English educational books has been a pleasant surprise,” he said.

Encouraging other Indian publishers to participate, Sheth said, "The Muscat Book Fair is an ideal platform to showcase Indian books, especially as Oman invests in education for economic growth." The Muscat International Book Fair, which started on April 23 and will conclude on May 3 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, is drawing 70,000 visitors daily, according to the organisers.