Indian returns home from Saudi after embassy secures exit clearance

Dubai, Aug 23 (PTI) The Indian Embassy in Riyadh on Saturday said it intervened to secure exit clearance from Saudi Arabia for an Indian national who faced significant financial liabilities that prevented his return.

Shavej Hamid was hospitalised in Saudi Arabia for four months following an accident and “is returning to India today,” the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said.

“Despite facing an exit ban due to substantial dues, the Embassy’s intervention ensured that most of these were waived, and we also facilitated the payment of his government fines,” the embassy said in a post on X.

The embassy said it intervened to secure exit clearance for him despite an exit ban and heavy dues and that it closely coordinated with medical authorities during Hamid’s hospitalisation to ensure he received proper care and treatment.

“We are pleased to share that Mr Shavej Hamid, who had been hospitalised in Saudi Arabia for four months following an accident, is returning to India today to reunite with his family,” it said. PTI SKS SKS NPK NPK