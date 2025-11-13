Indian Sikh pilgrims depart after 10-day visit

Lahore, Nov 13 (PTI) Over 2,000 Indian Sikh pilgrims, who were in Pakistan for a 10-day visit to attend events related to the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, left for India on Thursday under high security.

The main event was held on November 5 at Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib, some 80 kms from Lahore, the place where Guru Nanak was born.

“The Indian Sikhs who were staying at Gurdwara Dera Sahib, Lahore, in the last leg of their visit, were taken to Wagah check post on Thursday with security provided by police and Pakistan Rangers (para military),” said Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Additional Secretary Nasir Mushtaq in a statement.

The ETPB looks after holy places of minorities in the country.

The pilgrims had entered Pakistan via the same Wagah border last week.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President and Punjab Minorities Minister Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora and Mushtaq were among the officials who saw the Indian Sikhs off at the Wagah border.

“The pilgrims returning from Pakistan will take with them a message of peace and love to the whole world,” said Mushtaq.

Talking to reporters, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) group leader Bibi Gurinder Kaur thanked the government for the arrangements.

The Sikh pilgrims were presented with gifts and flowers at the Wagah border.

Arora urged India to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor so that more Sikhs can visit Pakistan.

Tensions remain high between New Delhi and Islamabad after deadly clashes between the neighbours in May following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people. PTI MZ SKS NPK NPK