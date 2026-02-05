Indian space science innovator in race for 2026 Commonwealth Youth Award

London, Feb 5 (PTI) A student researcher and social entrepreneur from India has been shortlisted among 20 worldwide innovators for the 2026 Commonwealth Youth Award, which rewards impactful and innovative solutions that advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Geet was unveiled as the Indian finalist from the Asian region this week for her work in making space science accessible to students, “regardless of geography or background”.

As founder of Next Nebula, the teenager from Delhi has been credited with empowering over 20,000 students across several countries through free space camps, events and workshops with industry experts and a gamified learning app. "Her flagship Aakash Patra programme, in partnership with Blue Origin's Club for the Future, enables underserved students to send their dreams and ideas into space," shared the Commonwealth Secretariat in London. Geet has been shortlisted for her achievements under SDG 4, the UN goal geared towards ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education to promote lifelong learning opportunities for all by 2030. She joins fellow young social entrepreneurs, climate champions, innovators and health advocates from across the 56 member countries of the Commonwealth after a rigorous two-stage judging process.

"At the Commonwealth Secretariat, we believe that young people must be at the forefront of shaping solutions," said Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey. "Their research, innovation and voice are essential to the future we are trying to build. A future where these young leaders are empowered to tackle poverty, fight for climate justice, advocate for education, and bring hope to communities in need across our 56 nations. "We are committed to recognising, nurturing and celebrating these young changemakers by creating platforms such as the Youth Awards that spotlight their potential on a global stage,” she said. The 20 finalists were whittled down from 977 entries and an initial shortlist of 28 candidates, with the winners to be unveiled at a ceremony at the Commonwealth's Marlborough House headquarters in London on March 11. The finalists will receive a 1,000 pounds grant, a trophy and a certificate, with the top five regional winners receiving an additional 2,000 pounds to develop and grow their winning projects.

The Commonwealth Young Person of the Year will receive an additional 2,000 pounds, bringing their total prize money to 5,000 pounds. This year also marks a first as six additional finalists were shortlisted for the inaugural Patsy Robertson Award for Outstanding Communications Skills, in tribute to the late Patsy Robertson — a tireless advocate for women in media.

The new prize category, worth a 1,000-pound cash prize, will celebrate young Commonwealth voices shaping a fairer and more open world. "Across the Commonwealth, young people continue to prove their value as leaders, innovators, and changemakers. They are tackling complex global challenges with imagination, resilience, and a strong sense of purpose, often creating solutions where none had existed before," said Sushil Ram, Commonwealth Secretariat's Youth Advisor. The Youth Awards ceremony will be among a series of flagship events marking Commonwealth Day, a week-long celebration observed across the member countries, including India. PTI AK ZH ZH