Indian student dies of cardiac arrest during Diwali celebrations in Dubai

Dubai, Oct 23 (PTI) An 18-year-old Indian student, recipient of the UAE Golden Visa, died of cardiac arrest in Dubai during Diwali celebrations, local media reported.

Vaishnav Krishnakumar, a first-year BBA Marketing student at Middlesex University Dubai, reportedly collapsed during a Diwali celebration on Tuesday at Dubai International Academic City, the Gulf News reported on Wednesday.

He was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors declared him “brought dead due to cardiac arrest,” the report added. According to the family, the Dubai Police Forensic Department is conducting further investigations, adding that Vaishnav had no known heart problems.

“His parents want to take his body to Kerala for the final rites, so we are getting the paperwork sorted for it. We are hoping that everything will be done and they can fly home on Friday,” Vaishnav's uncle and Dubai resident Nitish told Khaleej Times.

“We still don’t have a clear picture of exactly what happened,” Nitish added. “His loss has deeply affected our community,” Middlesex University said in a condolence statement, Gulf News reported.

GEMS Our Own Indian School, where Vaishnav studied, called him a compassionate and talented student loved by all. The school has postponed upcoming events in his memory.

Teachers and classmates remembered Vaishnav as a bright, caring, and inspiring young man whose sudden death has left the Indian community in sorrow.

He is survived by his parents VG Krishnakumar and Vidhu Krishnakumar and younger sister Vrishti Krishnakumar, the report said. PTI SKS RD RD