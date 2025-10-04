Indian student shot dead in Texas; probe on, CM Reddy assures repatriation help

Houston/Hyderabad, Oct 4 (PTI) A 27-year-old Indian student from Hyderabad was shot dead by unidentified assailants at a gas station in the US state of Texas, authorities said on Saturday.

Chandrashekar Pole was reportedly working part-time at the gas station in Dallas, where the shooting occurred on Friday. Local media reported that the shooting occurred during a robbery.

The Dallas Police Department said an investigation is ongoing in the case.

“We are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and working to bring clarity to the case,” a police spokesperson said.

Chandrashekar had completed his Bachelor of Dental Surgery in Hyderabad, and had gone to the US two years ago for an MS, his brother Damodar told reporters. He was enrolled in Master's in Data Analytics at the University of North Texas, Denton.

He completed the degree six months ago and was looking for a job, his brother said, adding that Chandrashekar was working part time at the gas station to support himself.

Expressing grief over the demise of the student, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Assuring support to the family of the deceased, Revanth Reddy said his government would extend all cooperation to bring back the body.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office is yet to release the official cause of death or issue a death certificate, a necessary document before the body can be released for repatriation.

Expressing concern over the incident, BRS MLA T Harish Rao called the killing "tragic" and said he and other party leaders visited the bereaved family and offered condolences.

The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Houston, which oversees Texas and nearby states, is coordinating with local authorities and the victim’s family.

In a post on X, the consulate said the investigation is ongoing, and it is following up closely with them, and providing continued support to the family during this difficult time.

“We are providing all possible consular assistance to the family, including facilitating communication with local authorities and expediting necessary paperwork,” a CGI official said.

Repatriation of mortal remains requires completion of legal formalities, including issuance of a death certificate and No Objection Certificates from the consulate.

The incident has brought attention to safety concerns for international students working part-time jobs in the US, especially in roles that may expose them to risks during late hours.

Past incidents involving Indian students in the US, including shootings and unexplained deaths, have underscored safety concerns and the complexities involved in repatriation.

In January this year, a 26-year-old student from Telangana, who was living in Connecticut in America, was allegedly shot dead by unidentified persons, while another man from Ranga Reddy district was found dead with bullet wounds in the US.

In September, a 30-year-old man from Mahabubnagar district died in California after allegedly being shot by police following a scuffle with his roommate.

Various cases have seen Indian consulates actively assisting families, often after lengthy legal and bureaucratic processes.