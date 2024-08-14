Indian & Tanzanian nationals arrested in narcotic drugs smuggling case in Nepal

Kathmandu, Aug 14 (PTI) A 28-year-old Indian girl and a Tanzanian national were arrested here on Wednesday in connection with a narcotic drugs smuggling case as police seized 1.24 kg cocaine hidden inside capsules from them.

The Narcotic Drugs Control Bureau of Nepal Police said the drugs cost around NRs 43.7 million in the black market.

Tanzanian national Ramadhani Simba Mwabumba, 46, arrived on board a Qatar Airways flight and checked into a hotel in the popular tourist district of Thamel. Indian national Twalib Kipevu Pashua from Nagaland went to meet him to collect the drugs.

“The Tanzanian national had swallowed the drugs in Ethiopia. He defecated all the capsules and was about to sell it to the Indian girl at the hotel when the police arrested them with 1.24 kg cocaine hidden inside 72 capsules,” Rameshwar Karki, spokesperson of the Narcotics Bureau, said.

The Bureau had received a tip-off and the police had been tracking the case as the man came from Ethiopia.

The police have initiated necessary legal action against them under the Narcotic Drugs Control Act after taking them into custody.