Indian teacher arrested for dislocating student's finger in Maldives

Male, May 28 (PTI) An Indian teacher has been arrested for allegedly twisting and dislocating an 11-year-old student's finger in Maldives, according to media reports on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday at a school on the Kandoodhoo island of Thaa Atoll, news portal edition.mv reported.

The Indian national, who has not been named, was arrested on Tuesday under a court order, but the remand was not extended.

He is accused of twisting the student's finger, resulting in the injury, the report said, quoting the police.

According to the report, the teacher was struck by the student's water bottle.

“When the bottle hit him, he turned around and grabbed the student’s finger. That’s what happened,” the report quoted an education ministry official as saying.

According to the Sun.mv news portal, the teacher immediately helped relocate the dislocated joint. The student's father said the class teacher contacted him as his son was crying in pain. PTI GRS GRS GRS