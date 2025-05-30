Indian teacher arrested for dislocating student's finger released in Maldives

Male, May 30 (PTI) An Indian teacher who was arrested for allegedly twisting and dislocating an 11-year-old student's finger in the Maldives, has been released from police custody, according to a media report here.

Police said the teacher, who was not identified, was released without being summoned or being sent to further remand on Wednesday, news portal Adhadhu said on Thursday.

“He was released from custody after taking the necessary documents. He was not taken to court. He was freed because he was cooperating,” police said.

The incident took place on Monday at a school on Kandoodhoo island of Thaa Atoll, local media reported.

The Indian national was arrested on Tuesday under a court order. He was accused of twisting the student's finger, resulting in the injury, the report said.

Police said the teacher was released after spending 24 hours in custody. PTI RD NPK RD RD