Indian, two others arrested in drug smuggling case

Kathmandu, Nov 14 (PTI) Three people, including an Indian national, were arrested and over 22 kg hashish seized from them at a town near the Indo-Nepal border on Thursday.

Mukesh Kumar, 29, and his two Nepalese accomplices were arrested near Bishwo Hotel in Birgunj Metropolitan City along with 22.5 kg hashish, police said.

The Indian national was accompanied by Maksud Ansari, 29, and Ramlal Sahani, 20, both residents of Bara Simraungadh Municipality of Southern Nepal.

Police said they have initiated investigation into the matter after taking them into custody. PTI SBP NPK NPK