Indian Visa Application Centres in Bangladesh open limited slots for urgent medical and student visas

Dhaka: Indian Visa Application Centres in Bangladesh’s major cities have begun offering limited appointment slots for Bangladeshi nationals requiring urgent medical and student visas.

The services are being offered in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna.

"In addition, these five centres have also opened limited appointment slots for urgent cases where Bangladesh students and workers need to travel to third countries and for which they already have visa appointments with foreign embassies in India," Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Bangladesh said in a statement.

"These services will remain limited in nature until IVAC resumes its normal operations at a later date," the statement said.

Bangladesh was rocked by massive protests by students against a controversial quota system in government jobs that began in mid-July and eventually led to the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5. Over 600 people have died since mid-July following the protests.

Currently, an interim government led by 84-year-old Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is running the country.