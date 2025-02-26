Indian woman arrested with Kush cannabis at Sri Lankan airport

Colombo, Feb 26 (PTI) An Indian woman was arrested at Sri Lanka's Bandaranaike International Airport with 1.2 kg of Kush cannabis from Thailand, officers said on Wednesday.

Officers at the Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs said the 38-year-old woman arrived from Bangkok onboard flight CX 611 by Cathay Pacific Airlines, Adaderna News reported.

The narcotics with an estimated value of around SLRs 12 million (INR 3,54,362) were concealed inside food packets in her checked luggage, the officer said.

The suspect along with the narcotics was handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigations, according to Sri Lanka Customs. PTI PY PY