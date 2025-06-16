Indian women jailed, fined for stealing from shops at Singapore airport

Singapore, Jun 16 (PTI) One of the two women from India, who were caught stealing from shops at Singapore’s Changi Airport earlier this month during their transit, was jailed for eight days while the other was fined on Monday.

Goenka Simran, 29, was sentenced to eight days jail after she pleaded guilty to one count of theft in dwelling.

Another similar charge was taken into consideration during her sentencing, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

Goenka had flown to Singapore from Kolkata and was awaiting her connecting flight to Bali when she decided to head to the shops at Terminal 3.

The court heard that she entered the Furla store at 1.40 pm and saw a yellow purse on display. She then took the purse, worth more than SGD 300, and placed it on the luggage trolley she was pushing, before leaving the store without paying.

She also admitted to stealing a bottle of perfume at a cosmetics store at Terminal 2, valued at more than SGD 200.

Garg Prasha, 30, was given a fine of SGD 700 after pleading guilty to one count of theft.

She had entered the Charles & Keith store at Terminal 2, during transit after arriving from India.

While browsing the shop at around 7 am, she spotted a black haversack bag on display and decided to take it from the shop by placing it into the luggage trolley she was pushing. She then left the shop without paying.

When an employee noticed what was happening, a police report was made.

Garg was found and arrested shortly after with the haversack, worth more than SGD 80, recovered in its original condition.

Deputy Principal District Judge Luke Tan said Garg had committed the offence less than an hour after arriving in Singapore.

“The only saving grace was that the bag was recovered, but she has been effectively caught red-handed here,” the Singapore daily had the judge as saying.

Those who commit theft can be jailed for up to three years, fined or both.

The offence of theft in dwelling carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine. PTI GS GSP GSP