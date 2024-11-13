Indian youths at COP29 call for prioritising children’s needs in climate policy

Baku (Azerbaijan), Nov 13 (PTI) Fighting rising temperatures, Indian youths representing the communities vulnerable to the disastrous changing climate have demanded urgent action at the COP29, urging world leaders to prioritise the unique needs of children and youth in policy.

“Rising temperatures and unchecked development have led to landslides and impacted our way of life,” said 23-year-old Manisha Arya, a youth delegate from India’s Himalayan region, as she voiced the concerns of millions at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29).

Manisha is one of 20 young South Asian leaders representing the urgent demands of youth in the fight against climate change.

Alongside her is Kartik Verma, a 19-year-old environmental advocate from a farming community in rural India. Through his “Knowledge for Nature” initiative, Kartik said he has reached over 5,000 children and youth to raise awareness about the environmental challenges faced by their communities.

“I was lucky to be heard, but I am here at COP29 for those whose voices remain unheard,” said Kartik, who is representing marginalised youth as a Child Advisor to the United Nations Child Rights Committee.

Supported by UNICEF, the South Asian delegation— which includes young leaders from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Maldives, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka—is urging world leaders to prioritise the unique needs of children and youth in climate policy. The delegates demand that COP29 outcomes and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) 3.0 reflect youth perspectives. Their agenda includes child-centred climate policies, targeted funding for climate adaptation in health and education, clean energy investments to reduce air pollution, and expanded skills training for youth to adapt to climate-related challenges.

UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia Sanjay Wijesekera highlighted the critical role of youth voices at COP29. “Climate change is reshaping children’s lives every day,” he said, adding that immediate action is needed to protect the future of millions across the region.

The need for action is especially pressing in South Asia, where the impacts of climate change are severe. According to UNICEF’s 2021 Children’s Climate Risk Index, children in Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh are at “extremely high risk” from climate-related threats, including hazardous air pollution, heatwaves, and extreme weather. In July alone, over 6 million children were at risk as floods devastated parts of South Asia. PTI UZM GRS GRS