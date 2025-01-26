Indians abroad celebrate 76th Republic Day; greetings pour in from world leaders

Beijing/Singapore, Jan 26 (PTI) An enthusiastic Indian diaspora dressed in vibrant traditional dresses on Sunday celebrated India’s 76th Republic Day at the country's missions abroad where the national tri-colour was unfurled with global leaders from Nepal, Australia, Singapore, extending their greetings, highlighting their strong friendship with India.

In Beijing, officials and diaspora members attended the flag unfurling ceremony on the premises of the Indian Embassy.

India's Ambassador to China Pradeep Rawat read out the important parts of the President's speech.

"Ambassador unfurled tri-colour at @EOIBeijing marking the #76thRepublicDay. He also read the Hon'ble President's Republic Day message to Embassy officials and members of the Indian community who attended the ceremony in large numbers. The event also included vibrant cultural performances," the Indian Embassy in China said in a post on X along with some pictures.

In Sri Lanka, the island nations' Navy band performed Indian patriotic tunes in a demonstration of the cultural closeness between the two countries.

"Celebrating #RepublicDay2025. Acting HC @DrSatyanjal unfurled the #Tiranga at India House this morning. Members of the Indian diaspora in Sri Lanka joined the festivities with their patriotic fervour and resolve to realise #ViksitBharat," the High Commission of India in Colombo said in a post on X.

"#SriLankaNavy band performed Indian patriotic tunes in a demonstration of our cultural closeness. India’s rich diversity was brought to life by music and dance performances by young students of the Indian Cultural Association and @iccr_colombo," it said.

Also, Acting High Commissioner Satyanjal Pandey and other officials paid tributes at the IPKF Memorial, honouring Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for peace and unity in Sri Lanka. In Singapore, High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule was joined by an estimated 2,500 Indians living in Singapore to celebrate the 76th Republic Day at the chancery.

Ambule read the President's message to the country, which updated the Indian diaspora on the country’s progress.

Students from Indian schools in the city-state sang patriotic songs and performed traditional dances. An exhibition showcased products by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd and the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the constitution of India as well as the State Bank of India.

In Israel, Charge de Affaires, Rajiv Bodwade, unfurled the Indian flag in presence of about two hundred Indians who gathered from across the country to celebrate the Republic Day.

He read out the President’s address to the nation, and then touched upon regional and bilateral issues in his address to the gathering.

“We welcome the long awaited hostage and ceasefire deal that brings respite to the hostages and their families. This we believe is the harbinger of a year full of hope and peace," Bodwade said.

“We do hope of a sustained flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza”, he said emphasising “early and peaceful resolution of the conflict, including release of all hostages, through dialogue and diplomacy”.

The Indian mission has worked consistently to “actualise the common vision of our leaders and strengthening relations between two vibrant democracies”, he noted.

Maintaining the vigour of our bilateral relationships, the Prime Ministers and other leaders kept in constant touch, he noted.

The Charge de Affaires also mentioned the arrival of more than 13,000 Indians to Israel to join the construction sector, around half of whom came through India-Israel Framework signed in November 2023.

He also appreciated the role of the Indian diaspora and the Indian Jewish community in strengthening bilateral ties, calling them a “powerful link”.

In Japan, Ambassador Sibi George unfurled the Indian national flag at the ceremony.

"The Indian mission also felicitated the winners of Bharat ko Janiye quiz that witnessed enthusiastic participation. Glimpses of 76th Republic Day of India celebrations at @IndianEmbTokyo. Ambassador @AmbSibiGeorge unfurled the tricolor and read the address by Hon’ble Rashtrapati ji to the Nation." In the Philippines, Ambassador Harsh K Jain unfurled the national flag at the India House and read out the address given by President Droupadi Murmu.

Then there were cultural programmes and the awarding of certificates to the top performers in the Philippines in the Bharat Ko Janiye (BKJ) Quiz. Around 300 people from the Indian diaspora and friends of India attended the function.

In Indonesia, Republic Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour by the Indian community & friends of India.

"Cd’A @kgl123 unfurled the Tricolour, followed by the National Anthem, reading of Hon’ble President's Address to the Nation. Vibrant cultural performances added to the patriotic fervour of the day," the Indian Embassy in Jakarta said in a post on X.

Also, Deputy Chief of Mission Indonesia Bijay Selvaraj paid homage to Indian martyrs of World War II at the Commonwealth War Memorial, Menteng Pulo Jakarta.

Meanwhile, many world leaders, including Penny Wong, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Foreign Minister Arzu Rna Deuba, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

"Wishing my friend @DrSJaishankar, the people of India, and all who celebrate around the world a happy Republic Day. Australia will continue to work with India to pursue a peaceful and stable region, where sovereignty is respected," Penny Wong posted on X.

"On the occasion of 76th #RepublicDay of India, I extend my warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and the people of India. May the ideals of democracy and national unity flourish evermore, fostering deeper ties of friendship between our two nations," Oli posted on X.

"Warmest congratulations, Your Excellency @DrSJaishankar, on the 76th Republic Day of India! On this joyous occasion, I extend my best wishes to the people and Government of India for continued progress, prosperity, and advancement," Deuba posted on X.

"As close neighbours, we value the strong bond of friendship and close relations nurtured through centuries of shared history, mutual respect, and collaboration across various fields. We will continue to further reinforce these relations in the years to come," the post read.

In their respective letters to the Indian leaders, Tharman and Lawrence Wong hailed the close relationship that Singapore and India shared, with both looking forward to deepening the partnership between the two countries.

“On behalf of the people of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of India on the joyous occasion of India’s 76th Republic Day,” wrote Tharman in his letter.

Earlier in the day, the US extended its greetings to India, emphasising the importance of the India-US relationship.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said,"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India as they celebrate their nation's Republic Day. As they commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India, we join them in recognising its enduring significance as the foundation of the world's largest democracy." He said the partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights and will be a defining relationship of the 21st century.

"The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realise the tremendous potential of our economic relationship," Rubio said.

"We look forward to deepening our cooperation in the year ahead, including by advancing our joint efforts in space research and coordination within the Quad to promote a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," he added. PTI TEAM AMS