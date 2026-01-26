Indians abroad celebrate 77th Republic Day; greetings pour in from world leaders

Beijing/Washington, Jan 26 (PTI) Indians across the world on Monday celebrated the 77th Republic Day with global leaders, including US and French President and Bhutanese Prime Minister, extending their greetings, highlighting their strong friendship with India.

The Indian diaspora dressed in vibrant traditional dresses celebrated the Republic Day at the country's missions abroad, where the national tri-colour was unfurled.

US President Donald Trump extended wishes to India on 77th Republic Day and said that 'US-India share historic bond'.

"On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day. The United States and India share a historic bond as the world’s oldest and largest democracies.” Trump said in a message.

French President Emmanuel Macron posted his and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture on X and said,"What a wonderful memory of the #RepublicDay we shared together in 2024!" "My dear friend @NarendraModi, dear Indian friends, my very best wishes on this great day of celebration. See you in February to continue building together!" the post read.

Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay extended Republic Day greetings and wished that the "enduring friendship continue to grow stronger." "I join the people of Bhutan in extending warm Republic Day greetings to PM @narendramodi Ji, the Government and people of India. This joyous occasion celebrates India’s inspiring journey and reflects the close bonds and shared values between our two nations," he said in a post on X.

In Beijing, Ambassador Shri Pradeep Kumar Rawat unfurled the tri-colour flag and read out extracts of President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the nation.

The stirring chants of Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai resonated in the celebrations as everyone joined in rendering the national song with pride and a spirit of unity, the Indian Embassy in Beijing posted on X.

A thematic exhibition traced the history of Vande Mataram, highlighting its powerful role in uniting the nation during India’s freedom struggles. The programme included several cultural programmes.

In Shanghai, Consul General of India, Pratik Mathur, hoisted the tricolour.

The event marked by pomp and splendour, the celebrations were attended by over 400 Friends of India from the local Indian diaspora, Chinese community and the diplomatic and consular corps, including 20 Consul Generals representing our European Union friends and partners, a post by the Consulate on X said.

In Washington, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended a special message to India on the occasion of the country’s Republic Day, commemorated on January 26. "On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of India on your Republic Day,” Rubio said in the message issued Sunday.

"The United States and India share a historic bond. From our close cooperation on defence, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies to our multi-layered engagement through the Quad, the US-India relationship delivers real results for our two countries and for the Indo-Pacific region,” Rubio said, referring to the grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the US.

Rubio said he looks forward to working together with India to “advance our shared objectives in the year ahead.” In Singapore, Indian High Commissioner Dr Shilpak Ambule led the Indian diaspora community in celebrating 77 Republic Day at the chancery in Singapore.

Dr Ambule read the President’s address and congratulated over 1,200 Okmembers of the community who came with family members at the event on Monday morning, despite the start of the working week.

Students from the Indian schools performed cultural dance played to traditional music, while patriotic songs were played to full applause by the guests. Team members of the Sarang helicopter squad, who have arrived here for the Singapore Airshow next week, joined the Indian community in celebrations at the chancery.

In Japan, the flag was unfurled by Ambassador-designate Nagma M Mallick.

"The Embassy of India, Tokyo, celebrated the 77th Republic Day of India. The celebration began with the unfurling of the National Flag by Ambassador- designate Ms Nagma M Mallick @IndianEmbTokyo, followed by the singing of the National Anthem and reading of the Hon’ble President of India’s address to the nation," the embassy said in a post on X.

In Sri Lanka, High Commissioner Santosh Jha unfurled the flag at India House, Colombo. He was joined by members of the Indian diaspora.

"May the Tiranga always fly high!" the Indian High Commission posted on X.

Jha also paid tributes at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) memorial, honouring the brave Indian soldiers.

"On the occasion of the 77th #RepublicDay, High Commissioner @santjha and officers of @IndiainSL paid solemn tributes at Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) memorial, honouring the brave Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the cause of peace and territorial integrity of Sri Lanka," the post said.

Celebrations resonated with national fervour, as the Sri Lankan Navy performed beloved patriotic tunes.

"Marking 150 years of India’s National Song, #VandeMataram, students of @iccr_colombo paid vibrant tributes through captivating Kathak and Bharatanatyam performances, celebrating its timeless legacy through dance," the post said.

Also, Sri Lanka's Leader of the Opposition and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa extended greetings to India on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

Premadasa appreciated the country's "enduring" commitment to democracy.

"On Indian Republic Day, I extend my warm wishes to the people of India. In a turbulent world, India’s enduring commitment to democracy stands as a reminder that institutions, resilience, and the will of the people still matter. May your republic continue to grow stronger," he said in a post on X. PTI TEAM AMS