Indians abroad celebrate 77th Republic Day with patriotic fervour

Beijing/Kathmandu, Jan 26 (PTI) Indians across the world on Monday enthusiastically celebrated the 77th Republic Day, exchanging greetings, singing the national anthem and patriotic songs.

Dressed in vibrant traditional dresses, the Indian diaspora celebrated the day at the country's missions abroad, where the national tri-colour was unfurled.

In Beijing, Ambassador Pradeep Kumar Rawat unfurled the national flag and read out extracts of President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the nation.

The stirring chants of Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai resonated in the celebrations as everyone joined in rendering the national song with pride and a spirit of unity, the Indian Embassy in Beijing posted on X.

A thematic exhibition traced the history of Vande Mataram, highlighting its powerful role in uniting the nation during India’s freedom struggles. The programme included several cultural programmes.

In Shanghai, Consul General of India, Pratik Mathur, hoisted the tricolour.

The event marked by pomp and splendour, the celebrations were attended by over 400 Friends of India from the local Indian diaspora, Chinese community, and the diplomatic and consular corps, including 20 Consul Generals representing our European Union friends and partners, a post by the Consulate on X said.

In Nepal, Charge d'Affairs of the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, Rakesh Pandey, on the occasion, honoured the widows and next of kin of deceased personnel of the Indian Army and handed over Army Group Insurance Funds cheques having a total value of NRs 72 million.

The envoy also hosted a reception in the embassy, which was graced by Nepal Vice President Ram Sahaya Yadav, Foreign Minister Bala Nanda Sharma, Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, and former prime minister Baburam Bhattarai, among other dignitaries.

The Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, read out President Murmu's customary Republic Day address to the nation at a vibrant diaspora gathering in London.

Following the unfurling of the Indian national flag and a rendition of the national anthem, there was a special performance of ‘Vande Mataram’ to mark 150 years of the patriotic tune by singers from the Bengal Heritage Foundation in the UK.

“It’s always special to have the community here at the High Commission celebrating a national day, made more special this time by the fact that everyone participated in singing ‘Vande Mataram’ to mark the 150th anniversary of that national song too,” Doraiswami told PTI.

“It wasn’t just a performance to remind us of the song, but also reflected the value that the song has in our national mental memory,” he said.

In Singapore, Indian High Commissioner Dr Shilpak Ambule led the Indian diaspora community in celebrating 77 Republic Day at the chancery in Singapore.

Dr Ambule read the President’s address and congratulated over 1,200 Okmembers of the community who came with family members at the event on Monday morning, despite the start of the working week.

Students from the Indian schools performed cultural dance played to traditional music, while patriotic songs were played to full applause by the guests.

Team members of the Sarang helicopter squad, who have arrived here for the Singapore Airshow next week, joined the Indian community in celebrations at the chancery.

In Japan, the flag was unfurled by Ambassador-designate Nagma M Mallick.

"The Embassy of India, Tokyo, celebrated the 77th Republic Day of India. The celebration began with the unfurling of the National Flag by Ambassador- designate Ms Nagma M Mallick @IndianEmbTokyo, followed by the singing of the National Anthem and reading of the Hon’ble President of India’s address to the nation," the embassy said in a post on X.

In Sri Lanka, High Commissioner Santosh Jha unfurled the flag at India House, Colombo. He was joined by members of the Indian diaspora.

"May the Tiranga always fly high!" the Indian High Commission posted on X.

Jha also paid tributes at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) memorial, honouring the brave Indian soldiers.

"On the occasion of the 77th #RepublicDay, High Commissioner @santjha and officers of @IndiainSL paid solemn tributes at Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) memorial, honouring the brave Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the cause of peace and territorial integrity of Sri Lanka," the post said.

Celebrations resonated with national fervour, as the Sri Lankan Navy performed beloved patriotic tunes.

"Marking 150 years of India’s National Song, #VandeMataram, students of @iccr_colombo paid vibrant tributes through captivating Kathak and Bharatanatyam performances, celebrating its timeless legacy through dance," the post said. PTI TEAM AMS SCY SCY