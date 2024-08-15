Indians abroad celebrate India's 78th Independence Day with patriotic fervour

Beijing/Canberra, Aug 15 (PTI) Indians across the world on Thursday enthusiastically celebrated India's 78th Independence Day, exchanging greetings, singing the national anthem and patriotic songs and planting trees.

In Beijing, Ambassador Pradeep Kumar Rawat hoisted the tricolour at the Embassy premises in a solemn ceremony attended by members of the Indian diaspora.

The ambassador also read excerpts from President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation at the gathering.

"The Independence Day celebrations saw a vibrant display of Indian culture. Shri Bivakar Choudhury (tabla) and Ms Mi Xuanye (santoor) mesmerised the audience with their music recital. The performance explored Raag Kirwani, and culminated in an uplifting finale," the Embassy of India in China said in a post on X.

Diaspora members and embassy officials came together for the play, "Biography of a revolutionary hero", bringing to life the stories of Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Pritilata Waddedar and Ramprasad Bismil.

"It left the audience with a deep sense of respect for the freedom fighters," the post said.

In Colombo, the Indian High Commissioner, Santosh Jha, hoisted the tricolour at India House.

Hundreds of members of the Indian diaspora joined the event sharing the joy of freedom and patriotism.

The event had a special feature of Bihu dance performance by the visiting Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) troupe from Assam.

The Sri Lanka Navy Band played patriotic tunes of ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja’ and ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon’.

Earlier, the High Commissioner and officers of the Indian mission in Colombo paid homage at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial to the memory of the Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice defending the peace and unity of Sri Lanka.

"78th Independence Day of India! My warmest greetings to all fellow citizens in India, Sri Lanka & all over the world. Proud & poised to march forward towards the glory & prosperity of our beloved nation & our fellow people," Jha said in a post on X.

In Bangladesh, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Indian High Commission premises.

High Commissioner Pranay Verma hoisted the national flag and read out the President of India’s address to the nation.

The celebrations in Dhaka come amid fast-changing political development in Bangladesh.

An interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was sworn in on August 8 along with 16 advisers after Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister following massive protests against her government.

In the Maldives, High Commissioner Munu Mahawar hoisted the tricolour.

He also read President Murmu's address to the nation.

In Singapore, High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule led a gathering of 1,100 members of the Indian diaspora to celebrate Independence Day at the Chancery complex.

The Higher Commissioner hoisted India's national flag at 8.30 am and read the President's message to the Indian community and local leaders here.

Students from Indian schools performed patriotic songs and dances.

The gathering was treated to Indian delicacies.

In Australia, the High Commissioner hoisted the national flag and read out President Murmu's address to the nation in the presence of representatives of the vibrant Indian diaspora and Mission officials.

"As part of the #EkPedMaakeNaam (plant4mother) campaign, High Commissioner Gopal Baglay planted a tree at the High Commission following the Independence Day celebrations. He encouraged the Indian diaspora representatives present at the event to nurture the environment for a better tomorrow!" the India High Commission in Canberra said in a post on X,' Special performances of patriotic songs in Tamil by students from ATCS Tamil school and a violin and keyboard Carnatic music performance by teenagers Aishwarya and Ananth echoed the joyous and patriotic notes.

As part of the Independence Day celebrations in Fiji, High Commissioner P S Karthigeyan and officials paid floral tributes to the bust of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in India House.

"Glimpses from the 78th Independence Day Celebrations at India House, Suva today. After the hoisting of the National Flag, HC @pskarthigeyan read out Hon'ble President of India's message to the nation. to the members of the diaspora & friends of India who joined the event," the Indian mission in Fiji posted on X.

As part of the Ek Ped Maa ke Naam (plant4mother) campaign, they planted trees following celebrations.

"Let's nurture the environment for a better tomorrow!" the mission said in the post. Launched by Prime Minister Modi, on World Environment Day this year, the campaign aims to plant 800 million trees by September 2024 and 1.4 billion trees by March 2025 through a collective effort involving the government and society in India.

In Kathmandu, to commemorate the spirit of the 78th Independence Day, officers and officials of the Embassy of India in Nepal enthusiastically joined the Har Ghar Tiranga celebration.

In Thailand, Ambassador Nagesh Singh hoisted the National Flag at a ceremony at the Embassy which was attended by over 500 members of the Indian community and friends of India from different walks of life.

Greeting fellow Indians and friends of India, he read President Murmu's inspiring address to the nation.

The celebrations also featured patriotic dance performances by the Indian community members. The ambassador also felicitated members of the Indian diaspora for their key roles in assisting Indians in distress and in promoting Indian culture across various parts of Thailand.

In New Zealand, High Commissioner Neeta Bhushan greeted all the members of the Indian and Kiwi communities.

"HCI is grateful to the Indian diaspora & friends of India for their support & joining the celebrations today," the Indian High Commission in Wellington posted on X.

In Cambodia, India's Ambassador Devyani Khobragade hoisted the nation's flag at home, leading the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and urging all to bring the Tiranga home and fly it high. PTI NSA NSA NSA NSA